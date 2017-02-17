YONET arrests two on drug-trafficking...

YONET arrests two on drug-trafficking charges

The Yolo County Narcotics Enforcement Team announced Friday the arrests of two suspects suspected of distributing methamphetamine into Yolo County and elsewhere in the Sacramento region. Lt. Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department, which oversees the anti-drug task force, said YONET agents served a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 4300 block of Loch Haven Way in North Highlands, reportedly recovering 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency.

