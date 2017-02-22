Woodland stabbing leaves two victims injured
The two injured victims, ages 16 and 22, approached a woman in a parking area on Donnelly Circle at about 8 p.m. and asked to be taken the hospital, Sgt. Ted Ruiz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|45 min
|Mrs Ethelrode
|12
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 hr
|idk
|3
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|11 hr
|Californey
|1
|In Love with my Mom
|14 hr
|Momlola
|1
|Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey
|Fri
|Jonny
|1
|Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders
|Fri
|Token Neighbor
|1
|Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC