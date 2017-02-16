Will Congress block California retirement savings plan

SACRAMENTO >> A state program to help millions of Californians save for retirement could hit a roadblock this week if the U.S. House of Representatives votes to keep states from setting up individual plans for those who don't have access to 401 -type benefits through their jobs. With the GOP controlling the White House and Congress, some Republicans in the House are trying to scuttle systems established by California and at least four other states - Oregon, Maryland, Illinois and Connecticut - that automatically enroll workers without retirement benefits in payroll deduction plans.

