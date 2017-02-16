Will Congress block California retire...

Will Congress block California retirement savings plan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SACRAMENTO >> A state program to help millions of Californians save for retirement could hit a roadblock this week if the U.S. House of Representatives votes to keep states from setting up individual plans for those who don't have access to 401 -type benefits through their jobs. With the GOP controlling the White House and Congress, some Republicans in the House are trying to scuttle systems established by California and at least four other states - Oregon, Maryland, Illinois and Connecticut - that automatically enroll workers without retirement benefits in payroll deduction plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10) 17 hr Justine 46
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Wed Battle Tested 7
If you hate trump Wed Sjws must resist 1
Trump should give cali to Mexico Wed Si si trump 1
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... Wed fghvgfh 2
Free Data Recovery Software for Sony Xperia Tue rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC