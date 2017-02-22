Warmth to precede new train of storms in western US next week
Warmth and dry weather will set up over much of the western United States ahead of a new train of storms set to begin later next week. The last gasps of moisture from the caboose in the most recent storm train will produce showers and locally gusty winds in part of the Southwest states this weekend.
