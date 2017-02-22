Warmth to precede new train of storms...

Warmth to precede new train of storms in western US next week

12 hrs ago

Warmth and dry weather will set up over much of the western United States ahead of a new train of storms set to begin later next week. The last gasps of moisture from the caboose in the most recent storm train will produce showers and locally gusty winds in part of the Southwest states this weekend.

Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 11 at 7:09PM PST

Sacramento, CA

