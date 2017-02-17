Vandals in the night: Spike in Sacram...

Vandals in the night: Spike in Sacramento-area hate incidents coincides with Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Bigots on a warpath: Donald Trump's election brings surge of hate crimes and questions about Sacramento Sikh youth's murder Activists plan to protest upcoming inauguration at state Capitol and in Washington, D.C. , 12.29.16. Bloody in Midtown: Interview with Sacramento stabbing victim Three Sacramento musicians stabbed in Midtown for wearing skinny jeans, police investigate incident as hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat... 1 hr Trump LIES 1
Trump should give cali to Mexico 2 hr J Worthington Sno... 2
If you hate trump 2 hr Roudy the Second 3
News Talk looks at history of autism 10 hr I Can Draw 6
News Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10) Thu Justine 46
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Wed Battle Tested 7
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 17 at 12:44PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC