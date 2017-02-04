U.S. Completes First Successful SM-3 Block IIA Intercept Test
Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. , announced today that its propulsion systems supported the first intercept flight test of Raytheon's Standard Missile-3 Block IIA guided missile. During the SFTM-01 flight test conducted by the U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency, the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor was launched from the USS John Paul Jones .
