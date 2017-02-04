Two Weeks Into Trump Presidency Protests Continue
Saturday afternoon activists walked the streets of Downtown Sacramento voicing opposition to a variety of issues on which the Trump administration has taken controversial action in the last 15 days. Issues at hand included immigration orders calling for the building of a border wall to restricting immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries classified as terrorist concerns, to ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.
