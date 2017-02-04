Two Weeks Into Trump Presidency Prote...

Two Weeks Into Trump Presidency Protests Continue

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Saturday afternoon activists walked the streets of Downtown Sacramento voicing opposition to a variety of issues on which the Trump administration has taken controversial action in the last 15 days. Issues at hand included immigration orders calling for the building of a border wall to restricting immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries classified as terrorist concerns, to ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis... 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 13
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Sat JTTF 7,093
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Sat Rick 2
Sacramento Sux Sat Rick 1
Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08) Sat Rick 30
Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T... Feb 2 Algonquin J Calhoun 3
Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi... Feb 2 Eliot Rosewater 10
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC