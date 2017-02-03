The Sacramento Ballet searches for a new director with a fresh vision
The board of the Sacramento Ballet did a pirouette of its own, causing an uproar on social media. After 29 years, artistic directors Ron Cunningham and Carinne Binda are leaving the Ballet - not of their own accord.
