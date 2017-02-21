Suspect arrested in deaths of Califor...

Suspect arrested in deaths of California pastor, 2 grandsons

Media outlets report 52-year-old Jerod Michael Watson was arrested Friday in Biloxi on panhandling charges. Sacramento police say Lucas' daughter, Twanna Lucas, came home Oct. 15 to find her two sons and her mother dead in a local housing complex.

