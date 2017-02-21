Suspect arrested in deaths of California pastor, 2 grandsons
Media outlets report 52-year-old Jerod Michael Watson was arrested Friday in Biloxi on panhandling charges. Sacramento police say Lucas' daughter, Twanna Lucas, came home Oct. 15 to find her two sons and her mother dead in a local housing complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Jacob123356
|4
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|6 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|7
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|DeMarcusLeGerontius
|5,449
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|Fri
|USA-1
|5
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Thu
|kyman
|10
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 23
|Trumpubitches
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC