Suspect Arrested in Connection with CHP Officer's Death

On February 23, 2017, CHP Valley Division officers arrested Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento in connection with the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew. The arrest occurred in Sacramento at approximately 11:45 am.

