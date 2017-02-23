Suspect Arrested in Connection to CHP...

Suspect Arrested in Connection to CHP Officer Lucas Chellewa s Death

11 hrs ago

The suspect, Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento was arrested Thursday around 11:45 a.m. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail about 7 p.m. on charges of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.

