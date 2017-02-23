Suspect Arrested in Connection to CHP Officer Lucas Chellewa s Death
The suspect, Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento was arrested Thursday around 11:45 a.m. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail about 7 p.m. on charges of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Wtf
|5,447
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|16 hr
|kyman
|10
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|Thu
|Greasyhoburns
|4
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|2
|If you hate trump
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|6
|Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Unkown
|43
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC