Surveillance Video Shows Moments Leading Up to Crash That Killed CHP Officer

13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Shortly before the pursuit-related crash that took California Highway Patrol officer Lucas Chellew from his family and the force, some along Sacramento's Fruitridge Road say they knew one particular motorcycle and its driver were going to be trouble in their neighborhood. Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, CHP investigators announced they'd arrested 26-year-old Alberto Quiroz in connection with Chellew's death.

