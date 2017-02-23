Surveillance Video Shows Moments Leading Up to Crash That Killed CHP Officer
Shortly before the pursuit-related crash that took California Highway Patrol officer Lucas Chellew from his family and the force, some along Sacramento's Fruitridge Road say they knew one particular motorcycle and its driver were going to be trouble in their neighborhood. Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, CHP investigators announced they'd arrested 26-year-old Alberto Quiroz in connection with Chellew's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|DeMarcusLeGerontius
|5,449
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|5 hr
|USA-1
|5
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Thu
|kyman
|10
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|2
|If you hate trump
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|6
|Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Unkown
|43
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC