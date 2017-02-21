Storm-battered California roads to co...

Storm-battered California roads to cost $600 million to fix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter has reached nearly $600 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies, and the costs are mounting for other badly damaged infrastructure just two months into 2017. Recent storms buckled a section of highway in the Sierra Nevada between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, causing the shoulder to collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 11 hr DeMarcusLeGerontius 5,449
Bi beastiality on Skype 12 hr USA-1 5
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... Thu rachelhot 1
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Thu kyman 10
Sanctuary city morbid humor Thu Trumpubitches 2
If you hate trump Thu Trumpubitches 6
News Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08) Thu Unkown 43
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 24 at 12:26PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC