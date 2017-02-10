State's recently appointed attorney g...

State's recently appointed attorney general seeks re-election in 2018

SACRAMENTO California's new attorney general is seeking re-election next year as lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown look to the state's top law enforcement official as a shield against some Trump administration policies. Becerra, of Los Angeles, promised to defend California's "forward-leaning" values against what he called the president's "unconstitutional and un-American executive orders that shouldn't see the light of day."

