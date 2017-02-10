State's recently appointed attorney general seeks re-election in 2018
SACRAMENTO California's new attorney general is seeking re-election next year as lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown look to the state's top law enforcement official as a shield against some Trump administration policies. Becerra, of Los Angeles, promised to defend California's "forward-leaning" values against what he called the president's "unconstitutional and un-American executive orders that shouldn't see the light of day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey
|5 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders
|6 hr
|Token Neighbor
|1
|Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy
|11 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|11 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Your Service Prov...
|47
|An Effective Way to Recover Deleted Pictures fr...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC