Spillway crumbling but flows to resume as DWR balances flood threat

10 hrs ago

Oroville >> Oroville Dam operators, quickly running out of options, said they'll ramp up releases on the damaged spillway this morning even though a middle section of the spillway is gone. The Department of Water Resources increased water releases down the Oroville Dam spillway Wednesday night in another test of the damaged structure.

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 09 at 9:39PM PST

