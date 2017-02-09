Spillway crumbling but flows to resume as DWR balances flood threat
Oroville >> Oroville Dam operators, quickly running out of options, said they'll ramp up releases on the damaged spillway this morning even though a middle section of the spillway is gone. The Department of Water Resources increased water releases down the Oroville Dam spillway Wednesday night in another test of the damaged structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|2 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|47
|An Effective Way to Recover Deleted Pictures fr...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Wed
|E Ore
|4
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|okiady
|5
|Review: KY Wholesale
|Wed
|EeBe
|1
|Sacramento Sux
|Wed
|eager scout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC