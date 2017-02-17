Senator Dodd introduces bill to boost teacher credentialing
SACRAMENTO >> Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill on Friday to help meet California's teacher shortage by allowing community college districts to offer teacher credentialing programs. “As a grandfather, I truly believe that educating future generations is our most important duty,” Dodd said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Valiant Movers
|12 hr
|Riccardo Fire
|3
|Veterans Outraged Over Sears-Army Clothing Deal (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Sgt Gronk
|8
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|Maa
|25
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|Sat
|CuteBoyMax
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|Fri
|Old Lamp Lighter
|7
|Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat...
|Fri
|Old Lamp Lighter
|2
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|Fri
|Jim Ed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC