Save and spend: Sacramento mayor wants to bolster citya s depleted fund for affordable housing
One step was revealed before the city's Budget and Audit Committee meeting on January 24, when Budget Manager Dawn Holm announced $12.8 million in surplus revenue the city can use for one-time spending. The extra cash came primarily from every department except police operating at or under budget during fiscal year 2015-16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|59 min
|TerriB1
|1
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|13 hr
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|13 hr
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Buzz Brain
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC