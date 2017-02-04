Sacramento to Pay Mann Family $719,000 as Civil Suit Comes to a Close
Since his death at the hands of Sacramento Police officers last summer, the case of Joseph Mann has troubled many, and served as a rallying cry for many more. Now that case has been settled.
