Sacramento Takes Steps to Broaden its Status as Sanctuary City

The city of Sacramento is broadening its status as a sanctuary city, following a statewide trend of push back against President Donald Trump and his administration's stated policies. City Councilman Eric Guerra will head Sacramento's Sanctuary City Task Force - a new body that will provide legal aid and resources for undocumented Sacramento residents, update a 1985 city ordinance defining Sacramento as a sanctuary city, and look for legal challenges to the Trump administration's policies both on immigration and on sanctuary cities.

