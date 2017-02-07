Sacramento Takes Steps to Broaden its Status as Sanctuary City
The city of Sacramento is broadening its status as a sanctuary city, following a statewide trend of push back against President Donald Trump and his administration's stated policies. City Councilman Eric Guerra will head Sacramento's Sanctuary City Task Force - a new body that will provide legal aid and resources for undocumented Sacramento residents, update a 1985 city ordinance defining Sacramento as a sanctuary city, and look for legal challenges to the Trump administration's policies both on immigration and on sanctuary cities.
