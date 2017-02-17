Sacramento Storms Topple Trees, Causing Power Outages, Destruction
Drivers weren't so successful when they were forced to treat the intersection there as a four-way stop when the signal lights were out. Aside from traffic backups, today's storms made lots of people concerned about what may be coming down on top of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|5 hr
|CuteBoyMax
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|12 hr
|Old Lamp Lighter
|7
|Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat...
|12 hr
|Old Lamp Lighter
|2
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|13 hr
|Jim Ed
|3
|If you hate trump
|19 hr
|Roudy the Second
|3
|Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Justine
|46
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Dangerous Dan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC