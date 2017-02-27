Sacramento Regional Transit Lays Out Plan for the Future
In front of a packed room, Regional Transit CEO Henry Li presented a 12 point plan to improve public transit in the Sacramento area Monday. A major focus will be making the service more customer-centric, expanding the routes and managing the costs in an effort to win back the estimated 10,000 riders who have turned away from RT since 2008.
