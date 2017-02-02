Sacramento Realtor Faces More Lawsuits for Secret Sex Tapes
A former Sacramento real estate magnate accused of making secret recordings while having sex with eight women is facing another lawsuit in connection to the allegations. The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that a sixth lawsuit has been filed against Michael Lyon accusing him of secretly filming the victim during private sexual behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|10 hr
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|10 hr
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Buzz Brain
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|61
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC