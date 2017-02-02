Sacramento Realtor Faces More Lawsuit...

Sacramento Realtor Faces More Lawsuits for Secret Sex Tapes

18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A former Sacramento real estate magnate accused of making secret recordings while having sex with eight women is facing another lawsuit in connection to the allegations. The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that a sixth lawsuit has been filed against Michael Lyon accusing him of secretly filming the victim during private sexual behavior.

