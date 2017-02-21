Sacramento Press Club Lunch Featuring Five Former Press Secretaries
Join the Sacramento Press Club's Feb. 27 luncheon when the veteran press secretaries will discuss their roles and relationships with the media, thoughts on the Trump Administration's adversarial tone, and how it may be playing in California. They also may have a few war stories and best practices to share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
