Sacramento Middle School Student Dies...

Sacramento Middle School Student Dies during P.E. Class

A student at Leonardo da Vinci Middle School in Sacramento died Wednesday during P.E., Principal Devon Davis said in a letter to parents. The girl, identified as 8th grader Mai See Lee, reported had trouble breathing during class.

