Sacramento Fire Crews Work to Recover Body Found in Tree
Sacramento Fire Department crews are working to recover the body of a worker who was found dead in a tree on Monday afternoon. The body was found in a tree on 42nd Street near 23rd Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backup and Restore Line Chats on Samsung
|10 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|10 hr
|DeMarcusLeFondue
|12
|Noisy town hall protests show how the left is t...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|How to Erase Data from Android Securely and Per...
|18 hr
|Androids suck
|2
|Sacramento Sux
|18 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|Sun
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|13
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|JTTF
|7,093
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC