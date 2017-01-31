Sacramento City Council, Board of Supervisors Hold Joint Meeting on Homelessness
It was a historic event Tuesday night as the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the Sacramento City Council held their first-ever joint meeting. The meeting was with their respective housing authorities.
