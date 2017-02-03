Sacramento Capitol Building
This week, a California Senate policy committee approved the "California Values Act" by Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon to prevent the use of state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement actions. "This past week the President has confirmed some of our worst fears," said de Leon, referring to the Executive Order on immigration enforcement.
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|10 hr
|TerriB1
|3
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|Thu
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|Thu
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Buzz Brain
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
