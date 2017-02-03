Sacramento Capitol Building

14 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

This week, a California Senate policy committee approved the "California Values Act" by Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon to prevent the use of state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement actions. "This past week the President has confirmed some of our worst fears," said de Leon, referring to the Executive Order on immigration enforcement.

