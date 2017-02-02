Sacramento Cancer Patienta s Stolen C...

Sacramento Cancer Patienta s Stolen Car Found Trashed, Missing Parts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Since she was diagnosed, she's gone through 36 chemo therapy treatments, 25 rounds of radiation and 36 bone marrow transplants. So on her 36th birthday, last December, her brother gave her this blue Honda CRV to ensure she makes it to those life-saving appointments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis... 1 hr TerriB1 3
Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T... 18 hr Algonquin J Calhoun 3
Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi... 18 hr Eliot Rosewater 10
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Buzz Brain 1
Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08) Jan 29 Jim P 29
Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access... Jan 27 Your Service Prov... 1
Time Left For Political Correctness Jan 26 Roudy The Second 37
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC