Sacramento Cancer Patienta s Stolen Car Found Trashed, Missing Parts
Since she was diagnosed, she's gone through 36 chemo therapy treatments, 25 rounds of radiation and 36 bone marrow transplants. So on her 36th birthday, last December, her brother gave her this blue Honda CRV to ensure she makes it to those life-saving appointments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|3
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|18 hr
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|18 hr
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Buzz Brain
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC