Sacramento 5 mins ago 2:12 p.m.Yuba County inmates evacuated to Sacramento amid flood concerns
The California Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 55,000 cubic feet per second of water from the Lake Oroville damaged spillway on Sunday morning. DWR is closely monitoring any upward erosion from the spillway site in Butte County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|3 hr
|Joshua
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|6 hr
|SUPPORTS WAKEFIEL...
|5
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|7 hr
|Well Well
|13
|Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|jim
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery
|18 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Feb 11
|idk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC