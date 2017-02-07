Roseville Police Release Photos of Sexual Assault Suspects
Investigators with the Roseville Police Department are hoping the public will help them locate two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman outside an Old Roseville bar back in January. "We believe somebody drugged her drink and then escorted her out of the bar," said Roseville Police Spokesperson Dee Dee Gunther.
