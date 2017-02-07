Roseville Police Release Photos of Se...

Roseville Police Release Photos of Sexual Assault Suspects

18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Investigators with the Roseville Police Department are hoping the public will help them locate two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman outside an Old Roseville bar back in January. "We believe somebody drugged her drink and then escorted her out of the bar," said Roseville Police Spokesperson Dee Dee Gunther.

Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

