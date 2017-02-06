Rest of USA to California: Make our day with Calexit

The flag of the United States flutters in the wind along side a flag showing the double XX, representing the state of Jefferson during a Capitol rally attended by dozens of residents from several rural counties calling for the creation of the state of Jefferson, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Sacramento. You know American politics is fraying when California liberals are plotting how to secede from the Union, Berkeley is the new poster child for suppressing free speech on college campuses, and fascist gangs dressed in black go around destroying property and physically assaulting people who hold differing political views - all while calling themselves "anti-fascists."

