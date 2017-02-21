Regents to vote this week on new UC D...

Regents to vote this week on new UC Davis chancellor

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

University of California President Janet Napolitano has selected a replacement for the top job at UC Davis after the school's chancellor resigned last year following an investigation into alleged misconduct. The president's office says in a statement Tuesday the UC Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Thursday to vote on the proposed appointment of 52-year-old Gary May as UC Davis' new chancellor.

