Regents to vote this week on new UC Davis chancellor
University of California President Janet Napolitano has selected a replacement for the top job at UC Davis after the school's chancellor resigned last year following an investigation into alleged misconduct. The president's office says in a statement Tuesday the UC Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Thursday to vote on the proposed appointment of 52-year-old Gary May as UC Davis' new chancellor.
