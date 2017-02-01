Record $466 million spent on California ballot measures
In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, Proposition 61 backers attend a rally supporting the proposition in downtown Los Angeles. Campaign committees raised a record $466 million to influence proposals on the 2016 ballot in California from legalizing marijuana to limiting prescription drug prices, according to an Associated Press analysis of campaign finance documents.
