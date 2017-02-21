Priced out: Rent control becomes focu...

Priced out: Rent control becomes focus of Sacramento town hall on housing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

During a town hall meeting at the Memorial Auditorium last week, a number of residents told central city Councilman Steve Hansen that the state capital needs rent stabilization before any more people are displaced by rising prices. The stabilization movement has spawned two showdowns in the Bay Area, after voters in Richmond and Mountain View passed ballot initiatives capping year-to-year rent increases at the rate of inflation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08) 2 hr Unkown 43
Free Data Recovery Software for HTC 3 hr rachelhot 1
datingsinglerich 3 hr datingsinglerich 1
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) 6 hr Paa 26
Recover Contacts, Messages, Call Logs from Andr... 8 hr rachelhot 1
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 11 hr Generic Black Guy 18
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Tue USA-1 8
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 22 at 3:08PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC