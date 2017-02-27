Price hikes for gas on the way for statea s drivers
With OPEC nations cutting oil production and California's pricey spring-summer blend of gasoline due to make its seasonal debut April 1, prices will jump between now and Memorial Day - maybe by as much as 80 cents a gallon, energy experts predict. “You've been warned,” GasBuddy.com analyst Allison Mac said.
