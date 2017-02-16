Powerful storm enters California and ...

Powerful storm enters California and brings risk of flooding

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Chad Adriano fills up sand bags before the weekend storms at the Orange County Fire Authority Station 44 in downtown in Seal Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Talk looks at history of autism 3 hr Old Lamp Lighter 7
Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat... 3 hr Old Lamp Lighter 2
Trump should give cali to Mexico 4 hr Jim Ed 3
If you hate trump 10 hr Roudy the Second 3
News Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10) Thu Justine 46
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Feb 15 Battle Tested 7
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 17 at 12:44PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC