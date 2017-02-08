Police Investigate Del Paso Heights Shooting
The Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in Del Paso Heights after a man showed up to a hospital with gun shot wounds around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The man reports he was standing outside of his home on Mahogany Street when an unknown number of suspects pulled up and opened fire.
