Police Investigate Del Paso Heights S...

Police Investigate Del Paso Heights Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in Del Paso Heights after a man showed up to a hospital with gun shot wounds around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The man reports he was standing outside of his home on Mahogany Street when an unknown number of suspects pulled up and opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 1 hr E Ore 4
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) 1 hr DeMarcusLeFondue 46
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 5 hr okiady 5
Review: KY Wholesale 7 hr EeBe 1
Sacramento Sux 15 hr eager scout 3
Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy 15 hr Jared the putz 1
How to Recover Data from Galaxy S4 S5 S6 S7 23 hr rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 08 at 3:16PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC