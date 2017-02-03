Police escort congressman after rowdy Northern California town hall

Roseville police escorted Republican congressman Tom McClintock through an audience from the Tower Theatre in Roseville, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. McClintock on Saturday faced the rowdy crowd at the packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as protesters followed him shouting "Shame on you!" Roseville police escorted Republican congressman Tom McClintock through an audience from the Tower Theatre in Roseville, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.