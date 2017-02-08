Pipe(line) dream: Sacramento group wa...

Pipe(line) dream: Sacramento group wants council to put financial...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Sacramento region's crude oil concerns hinge on Benicia council Local activists ask elected officials to block Valero's plan to ship oil by train. Protesters opposed to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline occupied the front of the Army Corps of Engineers building in Midtown last week, showing solidarity with a movement that went from victorious to deflated in the space between the previous presidency and the dawn of a new administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An Effective Way to Recover Deleted Pictures fr... 11 hr rachelhot 1
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 15 hr E Ore 4
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) 15 hr DeMarcusLeFondue 46
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 18 hr okiady 5
Review: KY Wholesale 21 hr EeBe 1
Sacramento Sux Wed eager scout 3
Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy Wed Jared the putz 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 09 at 6:43AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC