Oroville Emergency Prompts Response From SoCal Agencies
Nearly 200,000 thousand people were ordered to evacuate their Northern California neighborhoods as the spillway from the nation's tallest dam is on the brink of possible disaster. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|43 min
|Joshua
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|3 hr
|SUPPORTS WAKEFIEL...
|5
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|13
|Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|jim
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Sat
|idk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC