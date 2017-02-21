Oroville Dam failure has Santa Cruz o...

Oroville Dam failure has Santa Cruz officials allaying fears

Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Some 10 miles north of the city of Santa Cruz, Loch Lomond Reservoir's maximum 2.8 billion gallons of water is held in check by the 56-year-old Newell Creek Dam. When news broke of the evacuation of more than 200,000 residents north of Sacramento near Oroville Dam last week due to spillway damages , Santa Cruz Deputy Water Director Heidi Luckenbach said she thought area residents might automatically begin to worry about the safety of their own dam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

