Officials Rescue Kayaker Who Went Missing in Cosumnes River Preserve
It took nearly two hours Saturday for officials to locate a lost kayaker within the wetlands of the Cosumnes River Preserve. The Sacramento Sheriff's Department discovered the kayaker with their helicopter at around 6:45 p.m. A Cosumnes Fire Department boat was led to the kayaker's location and safely got him to solid ground at the preserve's parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|1 hr
|e Ore
|8
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|Oklady
|13
|GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ...
|7 hr
|spocko
|6
|If you hate trump
|9 hr
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|7
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|20 hr
|Jacob123356
|4
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|DeMarcusLeGerontius
|5,449
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|Fri
|USA-1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC