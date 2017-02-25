Officials Rescue Kayaker Who Went Mis...

Officials Rescue Kayaker Who Went Missing in Cosumnes River Preserve

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

It took nearly two hours Saturday for officials to locate a lost kayaker within the wetlands of the Cosumnes River Preserve. The Sacramento Sheriff's Department discovered the kayaker with their helicopter at around 6:45 p.m. A Cosumnes Fire Department boat was led to the kayaker's location and safely got him to solid ground at the preserve's parking lot.

