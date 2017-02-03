Officers shoot, kill man with hostage...

Officers shoot, kill man with hostage in Northern California

42 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A portion of Highway 89 near Squaw Valley remains closed Friday after officers shot and killed a man who was armed and holding a woman hostage, authorities said. The Placer County Sheriff's Office tells the Sacramento Bee that the shooting happened before dawn Friday morning on Highway 89 near Squaw Valley Road.

