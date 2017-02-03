Officers shoot, kill man with hostage in Northern California
A portion of Highway 89 near Squaw Valley remains closed Friday after officers shot and killed a man who was armed and holding a woman hostage, authorities said. The Placer County Sheriff's Office tells the Sacramento Bee that the shooting happened before dawn Friday morning on Highway 89 near Squaw Valley Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|JTTF
|7,093
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|13 hr
|DeMarcusLeFondue
|6
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|20 hr
|Rick
|2
|Sacramento Sux
|20 hr
|Rick
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|20 hr
|Rick
|30
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|Thu
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|Thu
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC