Northern California Town Of Maxwell Evacuated After Being Completed Flooded

Most of inland Northern California is under a flood warning Sunday, effective through most of the week, as rivers, creeks, levees, and dams in multiple counties are severely stressed following a new round of rain. And in Colusa County, northwest of Sacramento and west of the town of Oroville, a significant part of the small town of Maxwell had to be evacuated in the dead of night as flood waters rose quickly inundated homes with virtually nowhere to drain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.