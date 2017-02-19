Northern California Town Of Maxwell Evacuated After Being Completed Flooded
Most of inland Northern California is under a flood warning Sunday, effective through most of the week, as rivers, creeks, levees, and dams in multiple counties are severely stressed following a new round of rain. And in Colusa County, northwest of Sacramento and west of the town of Oroville, a significant part of the small town of Maxwell had to be evacuated in the dead of night as flood waters rose quickly inundated homes with virtually nowhere to drain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Valiant Movers
|23 hr
|Riccardo Fire
|3
|Veterans Outraged Over Sears-Army Clothing Deal (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|Sgt Gronk
|8
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Maa
|25
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|Sat
|CuteBoyMax
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|Fri
|Old Lamp Lighter
|7
|Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat...
|Fri
|Old Lamp Lighter
|2
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|Fri
|Jim Ed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC