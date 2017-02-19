Northern California Town Of Maxwell E...

Northern California Town Of Maxwell Evacuated After Being Completed Flooded

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Most of inland Northern California is under a flood warning Sunday, effective through most of the week, as rivers, creeks, levees, and dams in multiple counties are severely stressed following a new round of rain. And in Colusa County, northwest of Sacramento and west of the town of Oroville, a significant part of the small town of Maxwell had to be evacuated in the dead of night as flood waters rose quickly inundated homes with virtually nowhere to drain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Valiant Movers 23 hr Riccardo Fire 3
News Veterans Outraged Over Sears-Army Clothing Deal (Sep '08) 23 hr Sgt Gronk 8
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) Sat Maa 25
Bi beastiality on Skype Sat CuteBoyMax 1
News Talk looks at history of autism Fri Old Lamp Lighter 7
Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat... Fri Old Lamp Lighter 2
Trump should give cali to Mexico Fri Jim Ed 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 19 at 9:59AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC