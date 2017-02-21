Northern California couple charged wi...

Northern California couple charged with murder of toddler

Read more: SFGate

The Sacramento Bee reports that Sacramento County Child Protective Services says the nearly 2-year-old Kash Thomas was found dead from strangulation and a burn was found underneath his foot. His mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Thomas , and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, are charged with murder and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

