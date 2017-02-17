Northern California braces for anothe...

Northern California braces for another rain storm

Sacramento, Cal.- Dangerous floods and landslides are feared as another "atmospheric river" makes its way over Northern and Central California, forecasters warned Monday. The area likely to take the worst hit is central California, between Sacramento and San Francisco, Kevin Roth, a senior meteorologist with The Weather Channel told NBC NEWS.

