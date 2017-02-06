Noisy town hall protests show how the left is trying out tea party tactics to fight Trump

Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" There has been no shortage of opportunities for the anti-Trump left to vent their angst since the president took office: Women's marches , airport protests and impromptu rallies have become a near-daily feature of life in cities across California and the nation. But people have also begun showing up at less likely venues: strip malls and business parks that house the offices of their members of Congress.

