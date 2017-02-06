Noisy town hall protests show how the...

Noisy town hall protests show how the left is trying out tea party tactics to fight Trump

Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" There has been no shortage of opportunities for the anti-Trump left to vent their angst since the president took office: Women's marches , airport protests and impromptu rallies have become a near-daily feature of life in cities across California and the nation. But people have also begun showing up at less likely venues: strip malls and business parks that house the offices of their members of Congress.

