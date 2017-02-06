Noisy town hall protests show how the left is trying out tea party tactics to fight Trump
Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" Rep. Tom McClintock is escorted by police from a town hall meeting as protesters follow him shouting "Shame on you!" There has been no shortage of opportunities for the anti-Trump left to vent their angst since the president took office: Women's marches , airport protests and impromptu rallies have become a near-daily feature of life in cities across California and the nation. But people have also begun showing up at less likely venues: strip malls and business parks that house the offices of their members of Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Erase Data from Android Securely and Per...
|2 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|11 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|13
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JTTF
|7,093
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sat
|Rick
|2
|Sacramento Sux
|Sat
|Rick
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Rick
|30
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|Feb 2
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC