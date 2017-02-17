Newspaper: Dam's flood-control manual...

Newspaper: Dam's flood-control manual out of date

Residents of Northern California, who had spent days at evacuation shelters, were finally allowed to return to home, but many of them stayed merely long enough to pack valuables before fleeing an oncoming storm, one that will surely test the recently repaired spillways at the nation's tallest dam. Authorities inform that the immediate danger has passed for the nearly 200,000 people who inhabit land downstream of the Oroville Dam.

