News of our Past: Welfare recipients tapped to do work for park district

The trolley is coming on Fifth Street, looking west from Normal Avenue, circa 1912. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Oroville rose four feet Thursday as storm runoff poured in, but it and other reservoirs in the state and federal water delivery systems are still far below normal levels for this year, according to water officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.