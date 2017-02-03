New clinic opens at large animal sanctuary in California
The Sacramento Bee reports that the Performing Animal Welfare Society was able to build the new Pat Derby Animal Wellness Center thanks to an anonymous donation. Veterinarian Jackie Gai says animals at the ARK 2000 sanctuary in Calaveras County used to undergo X-rays, surgical procedures and other treatment in the field or 80 miles away at the University of California, Davis.
